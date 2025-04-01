When it comes to making Nigeria proud in the diaspora, Kolawole Emmanuel Adesina is one of those citizens who have put Nigeria's name in good record books. Kolawole is one of those bright stars from Nigeria who is bent on putting Nigeria's name on the world's scientific map. His forays into the field of physics have yielded quality research works which earned him many recognitions.

Tai Solarin Graduate, Kolawole Emmanuel Adesina wins awards in USA. Photo credit: Kolawole Adesina.

It all started from Tai Solarin University of Education

Speaking to Legit.ng on a recent award he won, Kolawole traced his academic background to Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), where he earned a first-class degree in physics in 2019.

The journey began there and progressed to the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, where he enrolled to study for a master of science program in Physics (Radiation and Health Physics option) in 2022.

Kolawole, who is originally from Oyo state, told Legit.ng:

"Originally from Ona Ara in Oyo State, Nigeria, I earned a First-Class Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in 2019. Following graduation, I completed Nigeria’s mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in 2020, during which I contributed to educational and community development efforts. After NYSC, I was retained as a Graduate Assistant at TASUED, where I supported undergraduate teaching, assisted in administrative responsibilities, and participated in academic research activities. This hands-on experience solidified my passion for radiation protection, environmental monitoring, and public health."

Kolawole moves to USA in search of more knowledge

Kolawole would later travel to the United States due to his thirst for more exposure in his chosen field of study.

This thirst led him to the Missouri University of Science and Technology, from where he transferred to Purdue University, where he is now a second-year doctorate student.

At Purdue University, Kolawole is focusing his attention and research on health physics.

He told Legit.ng:

"In 2022, I enrolled in a Master of Science program in Physics (Radiation and Health Physics option) at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, where I gained deeper expertise in areas such as dosimetry, radiation safety, and environmental exposure assessment. I moved to the United States to further my education later in the same year. I initially began graduate studies at Missouri University of Science and Technology before transferring to Purdue University in 2023 to begin my PhD in Health Physics."

Kolawole Emmanuel Adesina moved to USA in 2022 to pursue further studies. Photo credit: Kolawole Adesina.

Explaining his achievements to Legit.ng, Kolawole said his research in toxic metal exposure has been recognised by the Health Physics Society (HPS), the Society of Toxicology (SOT), and the School of Health Sciences at Purdue University.

Kolawole said he is focused on advancing innovative instrumentation for toxic metal exposure monitoring.

His words:

"Throughout my academic journey, I have received multiple recognitions, including awards from the Health Physics Society (HPS), the Society of Toxicology (SOT), and the School of Health Sciences at Purdue University, particularly in advancing innovative instrumentation for toxic metal exposure monitoring and exploring how these exposures relate to real-world health outcomes."

"I’ve been honored to receive several awards in recognition of my research contributions in environmental health and health physics. Most recently, I was awarded the Toxicologists of African Origin (TAO) Endowment Fund Student Travel Award and the Inhalation and Respiratory Specialty Section (IRSS) emka-SCIREQ Special Award from the Society of Toxicology (SOT) for my work on a novel, non-invasive method to measure inhaled metals and metalloids in the airway using nasal sampling strips analyzed by benchtop energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF). This technique has the potential to revolutionize respiratory exposure monitoring, especially in high-risk populations."

More awards for Nigerian student in Purdue University

Prior to that, Kolawolae's work was also recognised in 2024 when he received the Student Achievement Award from the Medical Devices and Combination Product Specialty Section (MDCPSS).

Kolawole was also awarded the Robert S. Landauer, Sr. Memorial Fellowship from the Health Physics Society

He said:

"Additionally, I was awarded the Robert S. Landauer, Sr. Memorial Fellowship from the Health Physics Society, which supports students who demonstrate academic excellence and a strong commitment to radiation protection and dosimetry. These awards reflect the impact and innovation of my research, which focuses on using XRF technologies to make toxic metal exposure monitoring more accessible, non-invasive, and scalable—especially in underserved and high-risk populations."

What Kolawole wants to become in the future

When asked what his future goals are in the field of physics, Kolawole said he is aiming to become a professor.

He also said he would like to become an independent researcher in the field of physics.

Kolawole told Legit.ng that he is passionate about research, teaching, and community impact.

His words:

"I’m passionate about combining research, teaching, and community impact. I envision leading a research group that not only advances scientific knowledge but also works closely with policymakers, public health organizations, and local communities—especially in low-resource settings like parts of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa—to implement practical solutions to environmental health challenges."

Studying abroad is very expensive, so Legit.ng wanted to know how Kolawole was able to pay his school fees in the USA.

He made it clear that his studies have been supported by scholarships and graduate assistanship.

He said:

"My graduate education in the U.S. has been supported primarily through assistantships and research funding. Since 2023, I’ve held a graduate research assistant position at Purdue University, which covers my tuition, provides a stipend, and includes subsidized health insurance coverage. I’ve also been fortunate to receive several competitive awards and travel grants from professional societies like the Health Physics Society and the Society of Toxicology, which have supported both my academic progress and research presentations at conferences."

Securing funding to study in USA

There are many Nigerians who are looking at securiting funding for their education abroad.

When asked to advise such people, Kolawole said it is always good to start preparing early.

Kolawole also emphasised the need to have a good LinkedIn profile, which helps to project one's educational achievement.

He said:

"My advice to students aiming to pursue graduate studies in the U.S. is to begin preparing early—ideally from their third year in university. This is the time to be intentional about your academic and professional growth. Start by engaging in research opportunities within your department. If possible, work on projects that could lead to academic publications. This not only strengthens your research skills but also builds a competitive academic profile for graduate applications.

"Additionally, take time to refine your LinkedIn profile—share your achievements, connect with professionals and researchers in your field, and begin building meaningful relationships. Your network can open doors to opportunities, mentorship, and guidance you may not even anticipate right now."

