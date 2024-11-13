Verydarkman has shared a video to confirm his arrival in Lagos ahead of his lawsuit before a high court

The social media critic revealed the details behind his lawsuit while throwing shades at rapper Falz, who he referred to as 'daddy's boy'

Verydarkman's video announcing his arrival in Lagos has triggered reactions with some netizens criticising the Falanas

The ongoing drama between social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and the Falanas, Femi and rapper Falz has resurfaced on social media as he confirmed his arrival in Lagos.

In a new video that has since gone viral, VDM disclosed he would appear before a high court in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday, November 14.

He disclosed the lawsuit was in regards to a phone conversation he shared online during his fight with crossdresser Bobrisky, which involved the Falanas, who accused him of defaming them.

Announcing his arrival in Lagos, VDM, who insisted he would continue to speak against societal ills, wrote in a caption:

"Just touched down Lagos for falana and daddy’s boy case against me…..according to them I allegedly d3f@med them,as for me I 3xpos3d corruption….anyways see yall in court tomorrow IKEJA HIGH COURT 9am."

Watch video of VDM announcing his arrival in Lagos:

People react to VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video, read them below:

Iamjoebrighton1:

"Make them free this man."

farAWWWAY_SZN:

"The Falana’s are so shameless. They can go all the way to think they can bully him. He’s got nothing to loose. Wait till he brings out more evidences against them."

theH_R_A_:

"There's nothing wrong in them taking u to court. If them use police arrest u, u go talk say na oppression. Go and defend yourself in court."

oboriabo:

"Heaven no go fall, dem see wrong tin instead of dem to go correct am, dem dey drag the wrong person up and down, Oga no apologise to no one anymore, you’ve shown dem enough respect, make dem dey fool themselves."

CountessViktora:

"Not our business please. He should dance to the music he started."

Smartinoreads:

"Nigeria too corrupt. Shou."

