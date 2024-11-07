Tension arises as a new terror group operating in Kebbi and Sokoto States in Nigeria has been identified

The Nigerian military authorities said the terror group is affiliated to jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba, said the terror group is a fallout of the political instability in the two countries

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has raised an alarm of a new terror group in Nigeria operating in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba, said the terror group is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger.

According to TV News, Buba disclosed this on Thursday, November 7.

Buba explained that the terror group is a fallout of the political instability in those countries.

Legit.ng recalls that troops of the Nigerian army arrested a notorious terrorist leader, Habu Dogo, at Rumji village in Illela local government area of Sokoto state.

Dogo is reportedly responsible for mindless killings and kidnap for ransom in Sokoto state. Security sources said Dogo's terrorist activities are cross-border in nature, and his capture is a big win for the West African region.

“He (Habu Dogo) is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic because of the cross-border nature of his activities.”

NAF strikes kill several terrorists in Niger forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that several terrorists were killed in Alawa Forest in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombarded the hideout of the terrorists to secure power infrastructure and restore power in Kaduna and other North Western states .

The NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the terrorists were killed and their logistics with precise firepower.

