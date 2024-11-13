Tinubu’s Ally Speaks Out Amid Reports US Govt Told Court Nigerian Leader is 'CIA Asset'
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ally, Dada Olusegun, has reacted to a claim that the Nigerian leader is an asset of the US' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
- Legit.ng reports that the claim was made by a media founder, David Hundeyin, who shared documents to back his claim
- Reacting, Dada, Tinubu's aide on social media, rubbished the allegations against his principal
FCT, Abuja - Olusegun Dada, special assistant to the president on social media, on Wednesday, November 13, described as "tragic" viral claims the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) confirmed President Bola Tinubu is its active asset.
Legit.ng reports that the CIA is a civilian foreign intelligence service of the United States (US) government tasked with gathering, processing, and analysing national security information from around the world, primarily through the use of human intelligence (HUMINT) and conducting covert action through its directorate of operations.
Those bandying the claim on Tinubu on X (formerly Twitter) claim that by the purported CIA asset confirmation, the Nigerian leader poses as an asset that can be used to influence the political, social, or economic outcomes of the country, a nation once ranked West Africa’s biggest economy.
According to a purported excerpt from their filing, the CIA allegedly said:
“As such, confirming or denying the existence of records on a particular foreign national, like Tinubu, reasonably could be expected to cause damage to U.S. national security by indicating whether or not the CIA maintained any human intelligence sources related to Tinubu, and identifying any access or lack of access any such sources had to intelligence concerning him."
But posting a cryptic response to the trending claim, Dada wrote on his verified X account:
"They told you he was a lady. You believed. They told yorubas don't bear Tinubu, You believed.
"They told you he can't be allowed into the US. You believed. They told you his name is name is not is name. You believed. Now they brought another one. Here you are as usual. Tragic."
Tinubu congratulates Donald Trump
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th president of the US.
Tinubu expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bond between Nigeria and the US, particularly in navigating the complexities of the modern world.
The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed optimism that Trump's leadership will bring peace closer to the global community.
