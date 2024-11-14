Nigeria is facing both economic hardship and security challenges and the problems seem not abating soon

A former secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, renewed his call for Nigeria to review its political structure to enable it to operate what he called a true federal system of government

Anyaolu argued that the '99 constitution currently being used is hindering Nigeria’s growth and development

Ikeja, Lagos state - Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth secretary-general, has again urged President Bola Tinubu to champion the cause of a new constitution for the country.

The Punch noted Anyaoku's call in a report on Thursday, November 14.

Emeka Anyaoku has been advocating for a new constitution for Nigeria. Photo credit: Jekesai Njikizana

Anyaoku wants a new constitution

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, November 13, during the launch of the book: “The Noble Academic and Patriot: A Biography of Emeritus Professor Akinjide Osuntokun”, Anyaoku asserted that with the 1999 constitution, even Angel Gabriel cannot save Nigeria.

The 91-year-old said:

“We must have a true Nigerian people’s democratic constitution based on the principles that underlie our 1960/63 constitution, which was technically negotiated and agreed by the founding fathers of independent Nigeria.

“As many of us will remember, Nigeria was more united, more stable and developing towards achieving its potential after that constitution until the military intervened in governance in January 1966 and introduced a unitary constitution that has virtually existed, albeit in different forms, until today.”

Anyaoku added:

“I believe, therefore, that if our pluralistic Nigeria is to achieve true unity and political stability, and to successfully tackle the serious challenges that the country currently faces, it must have a truly federal constitution.”

Legit.ng reports that notable personalities present at the launch included Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election; Pastor Tunde Bakare; former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos governorship candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll; and ex-presidential adviser, Akin Osuntokun.

Others are Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu; and Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi, a one-time minister of health and human resources.

Nigeria honours Anyaoku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria bestowed a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) honour on Anyaoku.

The ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs announced the awards in their various cadres.

