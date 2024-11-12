Shehu Sani has called on President Tinubu to take urgent action against the Lukarawa terror group

The former Kaduna senator warned that Lukarawa terrorists are more dangerous than the bandits as they are foreigners

Sani cited the need for security forces in Nigeria and other African countries to unite and fight against the growing threat, further calling on Tinubu's led ECOWAS to take urgent action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has said that the Lakurawa terrorist group, active along the Sahel region, is not a new entity but part of a larger regional terrorist network.

Shehu Sani cites concerns over Lakurawa terror group. Sends message to Tinubu's led ECOWAS. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, November 12, Sani pointed out that unlike Nigerian-based terrorist groups bandits, Lakurawa operates under a foreign chain of command; which means they pose a more complex and external threat to the northern region.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Lakurawa is not a new terrorist group. It is part of the chain of terrorist forces unleashing evil along the length of the Sahel.The major difference btw the Lakurawa & the Nigerian based bandits and terror groups is that the chain of command of the former are foreigners. Lakurawa are likely to engage in continuous battle of supremacy against their Nigerian counterparts."

How Lakurawa terrorist group can be defeated

Speaking further, Shehu Sani called for a coordinated response from neighboring countries.

Buttressing his point, Sani urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "unite and fight."

Sani added:

"Combating and annihilating Lakurawa demands a multinational action especially between Benin Republic,Niger & Nigeria. Pursuing a ‘jihadist’ agenda by beheading innocent people is nothing but a despicable act of lunacy. Nigeria will never be subjugated or conquered by such evil souls; But this is a challenge to ECOWAS to unite and fight."

Read more about Lakurawa terrorists group here:

Traditional rulers, villages now under control of Lukarawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that activist Audu Bulama Bukarti warned that the Lukarawa terror group has overtaken traditional rulers’ roles in some Kebbi communities.

Bukarti says Lukarawa has grown over six years, now mediating disputes and sidelining traditional leaders through intimidation.

While not as sophisticated as Boko Haram, Lukarawa poses a serious threat, with members controlling local justice and imposing penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng