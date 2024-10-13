The Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organizations praised NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Defence Minister Bello Matawalle for their efforts against bandits and other criminals

The groups also commended President Tinubu's commitment to restoring peace in Northern Nigeria

The coalition cited strategic appointments and effective leadership, such as the elimination of terrorist leader Mai Hijabi, as key factors in the progress made

Abuja, FCT—The Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, for their bold actions against bandits and other criminal elements.

The groups also applauded President Bola Tinubu's commitment to restoring peace and stability in Northern Nigeria.

A coalition of civil society groups hailed NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Defence Minister (state) Bello Matawalle for efforts against bandits. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

Strategic appointments yield results, groups say

According to Alhaji Usman Usman, CNCSOs' spokesperson, the strategic appointments of Ribadu and Matawalle marked a turning point in the fight against insecurity.

He said Ribadu's multi-faceted strategy integrates military, political, and socio-economic initiatives, while Matawalle's leadership has brought hope to the troubled region.

Usman added that Matawalle's approach is effective, citing the elimination of notorious terrorist leader Mai Hijabi. He also praised Ribadu's expertise in strengthening Nigeria's security architecture.

“The elimination of Mai Hijabi, a notorious terrorist leader, under Matawalle's leadership, demonstrates effectiveness. Matawalle inspires Nigerians with dedication," he said.

Groups call for continued support

The CNCSOs urged Nigerians to continue supporting Ribadu and Matawalle, emphasizing the importance of community-based initiatives and cooperation.

"The Coalition stands with you. Together, we can achieve a safer Nigeria," Usman said, urging Ribadu and Matawalle to continue their efforts.

Tinubu’s minister reacts to alleged banditry links

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of state for defence, Matawalle, said he has no connection with banditry in Zamfara state and the northwest region.

The former Zamfara state governor said he made his commissioners and all appointees in his administration swear by the Holy Quran before they were appointed.

“Let me remind you that I am the only governor that has sworn by the Holy Quran that I have no hand or connections with banditry or I am not happy with what is happening," Matawalle said.

