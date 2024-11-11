Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The Nigerian military has been called upon to wipe out the new terror group identified as Lakurawa in Kebbi and Sokoto before it gets out of hand.

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said the emergence of the terror group is very dangerous and alarming.

Northern Elders said the emergence of the terror group is very dangerous Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The Northern Elders said it indicates an escalation in the devastating state of insecurity in the Northwest.

As reported by Leadership, the ACF national publicity secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, made this known.

Tukur said the Lakurawa insurgents are terrorising communities, sacking security agents and local vigilante outfits, and forcing compliance to its brand of the justice system.

ACF urged the security agencies to move fast, and urgently too, to subjugate and decapitate the Lakurawa terror gangs with all the human and material arsenal at their disposal, without hesitation.

“Thus, the group should not be toyed with in any form and must be processed and treated with all seriousness. Lakurawa, at this incipient stage of its emergence, must not be tolerated or allowed to entrench itself in our communities through benign neglect and kid-glove treatment as was the case with Boko Haram insurgency, farmer-herder clashes and banditry in the Northeast, North central and Northwest areas, respectively”.

Lakurawa terrorists: Kebbi Governor sends delegation to Defence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, took action as a new Islamic sect known as Lakurawa killed 15 people.

Governor Idris sent a high-powered delegation to the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Legit.ng reports that the terror group operating in Kebbi and Sokoto states is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic.

