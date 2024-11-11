Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, has taken action as a new Islamic sect known as Lakurawa killed 15 people

Governor Idris sent a high-powered delegation to the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Christopher Musa

Legit.ng reports that the terror group operating in Kebbi and Sokoto states is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state has raised alarm about over alleged infiltration of a new Islamic sect known as Lakurawa into the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 15 people were killed by members of a new terror group, “Lakurawas” in the Augie local government area of Kebbi state.

Idris expressed commitment to partnering with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies Photo credit: Nasir Idris

Source: Facebook

The terror group also made off with at least one hundred cattle during the crisis on Friday, November 8.

Idris sent a high-powered delegation to the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Christopher Musa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, November 10, Daily Nigerian reports.

The governor’s spokesperson disclosed that the delegation was led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

Other members of the delation team are Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, and the former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Alhaji Nasiru Junju.

The CPS said Gov. Idris’ administration is committed to partnering with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies towards protecting the lives and property of people of the state.

“The minister informed the CDS that the essence of their visit was to come and intimate him on the need for immediate action to bring an end to the current security challenge facing not only Kebbi but the country at large.

“The delegation thanked the military as well as other security agencies for supporting the state in addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state,”

Musa assured the delegation of the readiness of the military to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Musa also reiterated the commitment of the military to joining hands with other security agencies in safeguarding the state.”

New terror group takes over 5 Sokoto LGAs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than five local government areas in Sokoto state were taken over by a new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin.

Residents of the affected communities in Sokoto state are asked to pay zakat and other levies to the terrorists.

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, said the terror group is also involved in robbing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng