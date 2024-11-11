The late chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, will be buried in Abuja on Friday, November 15, his family has announced

Immediate elder brother to the deceased, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, during a condolence visit by the St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA)

Moshood said the military could not release Lagbaja’s remains to the family but assured that their deceased loved one would be given a befitting burial in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Barring any last-minute change, late Lieuenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the immediate past chief army staff (COAS), would be buried in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

His immediate elder brother, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this on Monday, November 11, in Osogbo, Osun state, during a condolence visit by St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA).

The late General Lagbaja served Nigeria in various positions in the Armed Forces. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

According to Moshood, the military could not release his remains to the family but assured them he would be given a befitting burial in Abuja on Friday, November 15.

Recall Lagbaja died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, aged 56, following his battle with an undisclosed ailment.

He was appointed COAS by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 19, 2023.

On October 20, 2024, the army dismissed rumours that Lagbaja had passed on, adding that the security boss was undergoing medical treatment abroad.

Subsequently, Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting COAS.

Buhari mourns Lagbaja's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Nigerian leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, sent a message of condolence to the family, relations, and colleagues of the late Lagbaja.

In a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his official spokesperson during his time as president, Buhari described Lagbaja as "a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence".

The 81-year-old said he was deeply shocked by the news of death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.

