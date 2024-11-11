JUST IN: Family Discloses Date, Place of Burial of Late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja
- The late chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, will be buried in Abuja on Friday, November 15, his family has announced
- Immediate elder brother to the deceased, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, during a condolence visit by the St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA)
- Moshood said the military could not release Lagbaja’s remains to the family but assured that their deceased loved one would be given a befitting burial in Abuja
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - Barring any last-minute change, late Lieuenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the immediate past chief army staff (COAS), would be buried in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.
His immediate elder brother, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this on Monday, November 11, in Osogbo, Osun state, during a condolence visit by St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA).
According to Moshood, the military could not release his remains to the family but assured them he would be given a befitting burial in Abuja on Friday, November 15.
Recall Lagbaja died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, aged 56, following his battle with an undisclosed ailment.
He was appointed COAS by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 19, 2023.
On October 20, 2024, the army dismissed rumours that Lagbaja had passed on, adding that the security boss was undergoing medical treatment abroad.
Subsequently, Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting COAS.
Read more on Taoreed Lagbaja:
- Taoreed Lagbaja: Family member speaks on alleged cause of late COAS' death
- Traditionalists in Osun break silence over Lagbaja's death, says it is not natural
- Taoreed Lagbaja: Video of late chief of army staff dancing at Adeboye’s RCCG stirs emotions
Buhari mourns Lagbaja's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Nigerian leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, sent a message of condolence to the family, relations, and colleagues of the late Lagbaja.
In a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his official spokesperson during his time as president, Buhari described Lagbaja as "a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence".
The 81-year-old said he was deeply shocked by the news of death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.