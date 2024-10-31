Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 30, appointed Major-General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting chief of army staff (COAS).

According to the presidency, Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting chief of army staff.

Source: Twitter

Until his appointment, Oluyede, 56, served as the 56th commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian army, based in Jaji, Kaduna state.

Nigeria has had 28 chiefs of army staff since 1966, the year it experienced its first military coup, one that would define the nation’s political atmosphere for another three decades.

Legit.ng presents the timeline of the tenures of Nigeria’s army chiefs since the first officer in 1966. Check them out below:

1) Yakubu Gowon (1966)

2) Joseph Akahan (1967 to 1968)

3) Hassan Katsina (1968 to 1971)

4) David Ejoor (1971 to 1975)

5) Theophilus Danjuma (1975 to 1979)

6) Ipoola Akinrinnade (1979 to 1980)

7) Gibson Jalo (1980 to 1981)

8) Mohammed Wushishi (1981 to 1983)

9) Ibrahim Babangida (1984 to 1985)

10) Sani Abacha (1985 to 1990)

11) Salihu Ibrahim (1990 to 1993)

12) Aliyu Gusau (1993)

13) Chris Ali (1994)

14) Alwali Kazir (1994 to 1996)

15) Ishaiya Bamayi (1996 to 1999)

16) Victor Malu (1999 to 2001)

17) Alexander Ogomudia (2001 to 2003)

18) Martin Agwai (2003 to 2006)

19) Owoye Azazi (2006 to 2007)

20) Luka Yusuf (2007 to 2008)

21) Abdulrahman Dambazau (2008 to 2010)

22) Azubuike Ihejirika (2010 to 2014)

23) Kenneth Minimah (2014 to 2015)

24) Tukur Buratai (2015 to 2021)

25) Ibrahim Attaihru (January 2021 to May 2021)

26) Farouk Yahaya (May 2021 to 2023)

27) Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja (June 2023 to date)

28) Maj. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede

