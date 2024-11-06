Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the entire Lagbaja family, the Nigerian government, and the army over the death of Lieutenant-general Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

Lagbaja served as the chief of army staff (COAS) of Nigeria from June 2023 to November 2024

Buhari prayed that God forgives the sins of the late military officer, and grant him eternal rest

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, November 6, expressed sadness over the death of the chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

In a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his official spokesperson during his time as president, Buhari described Lagbaja as "a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence".

The former Nigerian leader said he was deeply shocked by the news of death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.

Buhari said:

“When I was the commander-in-chief, Lagbaja , as one of the commanders of army, caught my attention as one of the bravest officers who served the nation with utmost devotion.

“In the various frontlines of internal security operations, including Operation Zaki in Benue state, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States, General Lagbaja left no one in doubt about his military capabilities. He left his indelible footprints as a professional soldier and inspiring commander wherever he served."

Buhari, therefore, prayed to God for the repose of Lagbaja's soul and "reward his courageous services to the Nigerian Army and the nation.”

Read Buhari's full statement below:

Taoreed Lagbaja's absence from duty

Legit.ng reports that Lagbaja died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, after battling an undisclosed ailment. He was 56 years of age.

He was appointed COAS by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023.

On October 20, the army dismissed rumours that Lagbaja had passed on, adding that the security boss was undergoing medical treatment abroad.

Subsequently, Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting COAS.

Obi mourns Lagbaja's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, sent a message of condolence to the family, relations, and colleagues of the late Lagbaja.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra state, described Lagbaja’s death as a “painful loss”.

