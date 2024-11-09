Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been elected national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

Osogbo, Osun state - Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been elected national president of the National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW).

MC Oluomo was elected by the southwest zone of the union at its Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun state, on Saturday, November 9.

Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde, aka MC Oluomo, has been elected as the national president of the NURTW. Photo credit: Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reported that delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti states participated in the election.

Why Southwest NURTW elected MC Oluomo president

Legit.ng gathers that the acting national president of the NURTW, Aliyu Issa-Ore, explained that the union’s constitution provided that the zone whose turn it is to produce the president elects and presents such person to the National Secretariat.

Issa-Ore, represented by Mrs Adedamola Salam, Head of Finance, National Headquarters, Abuja, monitored the election.

He said the southwest zone fully complied with the constitution when electing Oluomo as the president.

The delegate also elected Tajudeen Agbede as its Vice President, Southwest, and Akeem Adeosun as a trustee from the zone.

“I have forgiven everyone"; MC Oluomo speaks

After taking the oath of office, Oluomo urged all members to allow peace to reign, saying he had forgiven those who offended him.

His words:

“I have forgiven everyone that offended me, and I wish those I offended would forgive me as well. This is our union and we must be committed to its preservation. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood."

Olohunwa replaced MC Oluomo as Lagos NURTW chairman?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, a former Lagos state chairman of the NURTW, distanced himself from a report declaring him the union’s newly appointed boss.

Olohunwa described the publication as "malicious".

Legit.ng notes that MC Oluomo, a prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was elected for a second term in November 2023. Alhaji Mustapha 'Sego' Adekunle eventually succeeded him under controversial circumstances.

