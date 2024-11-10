Traditionalists in Osun State have declared the death of the late Chief of Army Staff as unnatural, and are seeking to perform spiritual rites for vengeance

Community leaders and spiritualists in Ilobu insist that those responsible for his death will face consequences

Earlier, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has pledged state support for Lagbaja's family

Traditionalists in Osun State have described the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, as unnatural.

They called for the Federal Government to release his body for spiritual rites.

Spiritualists in his hometown of Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, declared that the spirit of the late Army chief could be invoked for vengeance against those connected to his early passing.

Calls for Spiritual Rites and Vengeance

A traditionalist, Awopegba Ifagbemi, speaking with the Sunday Tribune, stated that the residents are still mourning the loss of Lagbaja and pleaded with the Federal Government to release his body to enable traditional rites.

He revealed that traditionalists had met to discuss the procedures but declined to provide further details.

Alhaji Dauda Taofeek, a community leader, echoed these sentiments, insisting that the death was unnatural and that the responsible parties would face consequences.

Community and State Reactions

The traditional ruler of Ilobu, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, described Lagbaja's death as a generational disaster and urged the Federal Government to release his body for burial in his hometown.

He expressed profound grief and highlighted Lagbaja's love for the community and his passion for its development.

In his words:

“We are seriously bereaved. What happened was a generational disaster to us as a people.

“He left us when we were rejoicing that God had answered our prayer. Since my ascension to the throne in the last 50 years, Wednesday remains one of the worst days for this community.

“He loved this community and was passionate about the development of this town, but what has happened reflects the supremacy of God. We prayed, we fasted, but his death is the wish of God.

“It is only God that can console us. No amount of condolences can pacify us. As a community, we know what we have lost. I only pray to God to stand by his family and hold the community for me. We don’t want this any longer in Ilobu and I know that God has answered our prayer.”

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, visited the family of the late Lagbaja over the weekend, pledging state support for the bereaved family.

Source: Legit.ng