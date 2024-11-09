Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff, was alleged to have been killed diabolically due to a land dispute, according to his family member, Madam Toyin

COAS Lagbaja, 56, died after a period of illness, according to official announcements

The family head, Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja, expressed regret over obtaining the Nigerian Defence Academy form for the deceased, stating that he accepted fate but was deeply saddened by the loss

Ilobu, Osun state - A member of the extended family of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, simply identified as Madam Toyin, has alleged that he was killed diabolically because of a land dispute in Ilobu.

The death of the late COAS was announced on Wednesday, November 6. He hailed from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area of Osun state.

Lagbaja, 56, died after a period of illness, authorities said. They did not elaborate on his illness.

However, Madam Toyin, according to a report by The Nation, said the former Army boss was killed diabolically.

The newspaper said there was a land dispute in Ilobu in 2023 when delegates of the Nigerian Army planned to establish a hospital in the community.

Lagbaja's family head speaks

Meanwhile, Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja, the head of the family, said he regretted obtaining the Nigeria Defence Academic(NDA) form for the deceased.

He said he wouldn’t have obtained the form for the late COAS if he knew his life would be cut short.

Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja, the younger brother of late COAS’s father, reportedly said he obtained the NDA form for the late Lieutenant General.

“Everyone who is born must die. We give glory to God. The year that I obtained an NDA form for him if I had known that he would die before me, I would not have done so. I regret obtaining the form for him. But it is destiny," he said.

All his promises to me gone - Pa Tajudeen

Pa Tajudeen added that the passing of COAS Lagbaja was profoundly shocking.

He said though he had accepted fate, Lagbaja's death dashed all the promises he had made to him.

"He always give us hope in the family despite the sorrow, I give thanks to God," Pa Tajudeen said.

Lagbaja’s death: former President Buhari reacts

Meanwhile, former President Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of COAS Lagbaja.

In a statement shared by Garba Shehu, his official spokesperson during his presidency, Buhari described Lagbaja as "a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence."

The former Nigerian leader said he was deeply shocked by the news of death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.

