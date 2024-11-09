First Lady of Nigeria Remi Tinubu has reacted to the claims of her organizing national prayer over economic hardship

The SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, clarified that while the First Lady believes in the power of prayer, she views it as a personal act that must be performed willingly, not through organized events

The purported reports, which circulated on social media platforms, were attributed to the Director-General of the National Prayer Forum, but have been denied by the First Lady's office

State House, Abuja - The first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has denied involvement in a proposed National prayer against the prevailing hardship in the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, the First Lady and the National Security Adviser, (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, are said to be involved in a seven-day prayer against the prevailing situation in the country.

According to a report attributed to the Director-General of the National Prayer Forum, Segun Afolorunikan, Tinubu’s wife and Ribadu are among organisers of the programme entitled ‘Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs.’

According to the report, Afolorunikan said the initiative would be coordinated in alliance with Christian and Muslim religious leaders.

Remi Tinubu denies organising national prayer

However, Busola Kukoyi, spokesperson to the First Lady, has, on behalf of her principal, refuted claims Senator Oluremi Tinubu is organizing a national prayer event.

In a statement on Saturday, November 9, Kukoyi denied the development and revealed that the news making rounds in some conventional and social media platforms are unfounded and misleading.

She said:

“Consequently, anyone who might have come across the purported news of the joint national prayer for Nigeria should disregard it as false.

“Whilst the First Lady, a Christian and strong advocate of prayer and praying for Nigeria, believes that prayer is an act that must be done willingly, conscientiously and correctly, she also believes that praying for Nigeria is the responsibility of every Nigerian, irrespective of religious belief, political affiliation, tribe or tongue.

“Members of the public are advised to verify the authenticity of any news or event involving the First Lady of Nigeria or her Office through official channels.”

