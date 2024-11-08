The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has maintained that Nigeria's social and economic challenges require divine intervention

In light of the above, PFN under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke has announced a 40-day prayer and fasting programme and urged Nigerians and other churches to participate

The programme will commence on January 6, 2025, and end with a national prayer gathering on February 14, 2025, in Abuja

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on Nigerians to join a 40-day prayer and fasting to address the hardship facing the country and to seek divine intervention for relief and prosperity.

The President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke and Deputy President, Archbishop John Daniel, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, November 7.

The clerics disclosed that the programme will begin on January 6, 2025, and end with a national prayer gathering in Abuja on February 14, 2025.

According to him, the conference will also feature prominent Nigerians addressing national issues and offering guidance on collective solutions to the country’s challenges, The Punch reported.

Oke also stated that the challenges of the country were a collective responsibility of both the leaders and its citizens, noting that through commitment and togetherness, Nigeria could come out of the current hardship.

“In the Bible, when judgment was pronounced on Nineveh, the king and the people cried out for mercy, and God heard their prayers. We believe that the same God who delivered Nineveh is alive today and will hear our cry. This period of prayer and fasting is a key aspect of our biennial conference. We believe God will answer our prayers.

“Nigeria’s challenges are our collective responsibility—not just that of the leaders, but also the citizens. Together, through cooperation and commitment, we can bring Nigeria out of hardship. Our part is to pray, educate, and support efforts at every level”, he said.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets increased the fuel price in recent weeks.

Subsequently, many Nigerians expressed grievances over the skyrocketing fuel prices which has contributed to the cost of living crisis in the country.

