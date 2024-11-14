Former Ondo first lady, Betty Akeredolu, has come in for serious criticism from social media users after she described Nigeria as "a zoo country"

Mrs. Akeredolu whose husband, Rotimi Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, as the sitting governor of Ondo state, lamented that Nigeria is not getting it right, especially with conducting elections

Legit.ng reports that Betty is not new to controversies; while her husband was incapacitated, she battled purported adversaries online

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Akure, Ondo state - Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo, has come under intense criticism for describing Nigeria as “a zoo country”.

Asking who would rescue Nigeria, Betty wrote on her known X (formerly Twitter) handle: “What a zoo country!”

Nigerians bash former Ondo first lady, Betty Akeredolu. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Betty was the first lady of Ondo state from 2017 to 2023. She is a gender activist and a survivor of cancer.

Born to the family of chief BUB and Nneoma Dora Anyanwu, in Emeabiam, Owerri-West local government area (LGA) of Imo state, Betty married Rotimi in 1981.

Betty's disparaging comment about Nigeria triggered strong reactions on X, with several users condemning the 71-year-old.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

Dipo Awojide wrote:

"This is really in bad taste. Nigeria is not a zoo. This is IPOB line of reasoning and should not be coming from the wife of a respected former governor."

Adebodun Fakayode commented:

"This IPOB vibe from a former first lady of a SW state is disgraceful. This is unfair to the memory of your late husband."

@adoskol_w said:

"Madam, you tweet to dishonour and discredit your husband good deeds. History will not be kind to you."

@Olalekanakogun wrote:

"Zoo country? Same country your husband was SAN, NBA President, and went on to be Governor for close to 8yrs?????! Èé de bẹru Ọlọ́run, ìyá wá.

"This was "below the belt" for a country that made you!"

Remi Tinubu visits Betty Akeredolu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's first lady Oluremi Tinubu, visited the family of the late Akeredolu.

Mrs Tinubu arrived at the Jerico residence of Akeredolu in the company of the deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal, and other dignitaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng