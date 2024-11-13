International singer T-Pain has been specially recognised by his hometown following his achievements in the music industry

T-Pain in a ceremony which took place in the city of Tallahassee, was handed keys by Mayor John Dailey

T-Pain's latest recognition has, however, stirred reactions from Nigerians as many gave another meaning to the singer's win

Singer T-Pain recently made headlines after Tallahassee honoured him for putting the city, which is also his hometown, on the map with his wins in the music industry.

In an event on Sunday, November 10, T-Pain, whose name has repeatedly trended on the Nigerian social media space, was awarded keys to Tallahassee by Mayor John Dailey.

T-Pain gets a street named after him. Credit: MayorOfTLH

As part of the ceremony, Pasco Street, a portion of the road where T-Pain walked as a child from Nims Middle School to the Walker Ford Community Center, was officially renamed T-Pain Lane.

“Today, I had the incredible honor of presenting @TPain with the Key to the City in recognition of his contributions to music and his ongoing commitment to this community,” Dailey wrote via X.

See his post below:

Nigerians react to T-Pain's achievement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian social media users, read them below:

kallykuhn:

"We were trending Tpain and they taught it's the real Tpain...they had to give him a street name...our pain has turned to someone's glory."

shakar_el:

"Every disadvantage has an advantage."

oluwakemi._o:

"When God decide to lift u up He will make Nigerians remember you.🙌 Nigerians are giant of Africa fr."

egoumez_d:

"One man's misfortune is another man's fortune. It is well oo."

_adejoe_:

"Make we tell TPAIN. Baba your song no popular anything. Na TINUBU dey cause us pain o."

tattoobygbes:

"Your namesake is in Nigeria 🇳🇬 my brother."

originalbclea:

"Baba think to say he don dey reign here Although our T-pain na'm been the reigning king sha."

