Shiroro, Niger state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed several terrorists in Alawa Forest in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the terrorists were killed during a series of bombardments at the insurgents’ hideout.

The terrorist fighters were converging to disrupt ongoing power restoration. Photo credit: ODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Akinboyewa disclosed that the operation was conducted to secure power infrastructure and restore power in Kaduna and other North Western states.

According to The Nation, Akinboyewa made this known in a statement on Monday, November 4.

He explained that the NAF got an intelligence report that terrorist fighters were converging to disrupt ongoing power restoration.

“The air component, acting swiftly on this intelligence, planned and carried out a successful airstrike to neutralize the threat.

“Overhead the target area, NAF crews observed and engaged the terrorists, neutralizing several fighters and their logistics with precise firepower.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group killed a terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and five other fighters in Kaduna state.

The NAF spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said the terrorists were attacked following an intelligence report that they were likely intent to kidnap, harm, or kill innocent civilians.

Gabkwet said the terrorists were sighted near the Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi LGA on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAF aircraft struck and bombed terrorists' enclaves in Kaduna state and Zamfara state.

Air Vice Mashal Edward Gabkwet, said the terrorists were bombed at Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

Gabwet added that similar airstrike operations also took place at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

