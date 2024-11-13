The Defence Headquarters has raised an alarm that the new terrorist group, Lukarawa has commenced recruitment

The Director of Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the terrorists were using sermons and welfare packages to entice the youth

Buba disclosed that the military is working closely with other security agencies to stop Lukarawa’s recruitment drive

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters in Abuja is making moves to stop the new terrorist group, Lukarawa’s recruitment drive.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian military authorities said the terror group is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic.

Terrorists were using sermons and welfare packages to entice the youth Photo credit: @NigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The new terror group operates in Kebbi and Sokoto States. The Lukarawa terrorists are a fallout of the political instability in the two countries.

It was gathered that Lukarawa terrorists have commenced a recruitment process to bolster their fighting capabilities.

The Director of Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the military is working closely with other security agencies and the state government to stop the recruitment efforts.

According to The Punch, Buba said Lukarawa terrorists were using sermons and welfare packages to entice the youth and social media to drive recruitment efforts.

“The group is employing social media platforms, showcasing sermons, and enticing recruits with welfare packages.

“Nevertheless, we know of these plans and are working together with other security forces and the state government to thwart the efforts of the terrorist.”

He added that:

“Yes, they might be trying to recruit some people. The intelligence services are monitoring their activities intending to put them in check so that they don’t take root within that area.”

New terror group takes over 5 Sokoto LGAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than five local government areas in Sokoto state were taken over by a new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin.

Residents of the affected communities in Sokoto state are asked to pay zakat and other levies to the terrorists.

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, said the terror group is also involved in robbing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng