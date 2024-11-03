The defence headquarters said troops have arrested a notorious terrorist leader, Habu Dogo

Legit.ng learnt that Dogo was apprehended at Rumji village in Illela local government area of Sokoto state

Security sources said Dogo's terrorist activities are cross-border in nature, and his capture is a big win for the West African region

FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrest of a notorious and wanted bandit leader, Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim, commonly called Habu Dogo.

Dogo is reportedly responsible for mindless killings and kidnap for ransom in Sokoto state.

Habu Dogo was a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, provided the update on Saturday, November 2.

Guardian newspaper also noted the development.

Buba said Dogo was arrested in Rumji village, Illela local government area (LGA) of the state.

He said:

“He (Habu Dogo) is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic because of the cross-border nature of his activities.”

Furthermore, Major-General Buba revealed that during operations across the country, a total of 187 terrorists were eliminated.

Also, 147 kidnapped victims were said to have been rescued.

The feat triggered jubilation among Nigerian security personnel.

Legit.ng reports that since 2010, gangs of bandits have run riot in vast swaths of northern Nigeria, but only in the last few years has the crisis ballooned into national prominence in Africa’s most populous country.

Amid the terrorist acts of the outlaws, military operations against their hideouts have been carried out.

President Bola Tinubu has been under pressure to end bandit violence before he leaves office. In September, Tinubu ordered Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; and the military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto state as part of efforts to rid the state and the entire north-west of rampant terrorism.

Troops record wins against bandits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorist enclaves within various towns, and local government areas in Kaduna and Katsina states.

According to the statement, troops made contact with the criminals along Polewire and Layin Doka in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

