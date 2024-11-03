Habu Dogo: Jubilation as Security Forces Finally Capture Deadly Bandit Leader, Details Surface
- The defence headquarters said troops have arrested a notorious terrorist leader, Habu Dogo
- Legit.ng learnt that Dogo was apprehended at Rumji village in Illela local government area of Sokoto state
- Security sources said Dogo's terrorist activities are cross-border in nature, and his capture is a big win for the West African region
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.
FCT, Abuja - The defence headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrest of a notorious and wanted bandit leader, Abubakar Bawa Ibrahim, commonly called Habu Dogo.
Dogo is reportedly responsible for mindless killings and kidnap for ransom in Sokoto state.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, provided the update on Saturday, November 2.
Guardian newspaper also noted the development.
Buba said Dogo was arrested in Rumji village, Illela local government area (LGA) of the state.
He said:
“He (Habu Dogo) is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic because of the cross-border nature of his activities.”
Furthermore, Major-General Buba revealed that during operations across the country, a total of 187 terrorists were eliminated.
Also, 147 kidnapped victims were said to have been rescued.
The feat triggered jubilation among Nigerian security personnel.
Legit.ng reports that since 2010, gangs of bandits have run riot in vast swaths of northern Nigeria, but only in the last few years has the crisis ballooned into national prominence in Africa’s most populous country.
Amid the terrorist acts of the outlaws, military operations against their hideouts have been carried out.
President Bola Tinubu has been under pressure to end bandit violence before he leaves office. In September, Tinubu ordered Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; and the military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto state as part of efforts to rid the state and the entire north-west of rampant terrorism.
Troops record wins against bandits
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops sustained operational activities through the conduct of fighting patrols, raid and clearance operations to clear bandits and terrorist enclaves within various towns, and local government areas in Kaduna and Katsina states.
According to the statement, troops made contact with the criminals along Polewire and Layin Doka in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.