Boko Haram insurgents have abducted Justice Haruna Mshelia, a High Court judge serving in Borno State, alongside his wife, driver, and orderly.

The abduction took place on Monday afternoon along the Buratai-Buni-Gari road as Justice Mshelia was en route to Maiduguri, where he serves at the Borno State High Court.

The insurgents fled to Sambisa Forest after taking captive of government workers.

Witnesses report that armed men ambushed the judge's vehicle, emerging suddenly from the surrounding bushland and setting up a roadblock.

Despite efforts to evade the attackers, the vehicle was intercepted by a second group of militants, Tribune reported.

The captives were then taken into the dense and dangerous Sambisa Forest, a known stronghold for Boko Haram activities

This particular road serves as a critical connection between the southern regions of Borno state and other parts of the state, making it a lifeline for many but also a target for insurgent attacks.

Recently, this route has seen a disturbing increase in violent incidents, including a deadly ambush on military personnel that resulted in the death of a lieutenant and injuries to several soldiers.

Police give update

The Borno State Police Command has verified the abduction of Justice Mshelia and his entourage. ASP Nahum Daso, the police spokesperson, confirmed that they received the report through Sani Audu, conveyed by the Divisional Officer of Biu.

The incident, which took place around 9 am near Jiba town on June 21, 2024, has prompted a strong response from security forces.

Although there has been no direct communication with the kidnappers, the police are implementing comprehensive security measures to facilitate the rescue of the abducted individuals.

"We are utilizing all available resources and coordinating with other security agencies to ensure their safe return," ASP Daso assured the public.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that suspected Boko Haram terrorists had killed Pastor Luka Levong of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) in Kwari, Geidam local government area (LGA) of Yobe state.

The attack, the first major assault that Boko Haram has waged in Yobe in 2024, also killed five others.

