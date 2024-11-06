First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja

In a statement, the First Lady sympathised with the grieving family, praising the COAS for his exemplified valour

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed Lt. General Lagbaja's death and noted that the Army Chief is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and two children

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff.

This is as the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, paid a condolence visit to Lagbaja’s widow, Mariya Lagbaja.

Flags at half-mast for Lagbaja

Disclosing this, Segun Imohiosen, director of information and public relations at the office of secretary to the federation, noted that President Tinubu has “directed that national flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country for seven days in honour of the departed army chief.”

Lagbaja died at the age of 56 in Lagos on Tuesday, November 5, but the presidency announced his death on Wednesday morning, November 6.

Lt. General Lagbaja served as Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, until his untimely death on November 5, 2024. President Tinubu acknowledged his significant contributions to Nigeria's security and stability in his condolence message to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

Acting COAS Major Gen. Oluyede assumes Office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Major General Olufemi Oluyede, assumed duties at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, November 1.

At the formal taking-over ceremony at the Defence Headquarters, Oluyede expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasized that Oluyede’s appointment aligns with the Armed Forces Act of 2004.

