Peter Obi has condoled the entire Lagbaja family, the Nigerian government, and the army over the "painful loss" of Lieutenant-general Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

Lagbaja served as the chief of army staff (COAS) of Nigeria from June 2023 to November 2024

Obi prayed that God forgives the sins of the late military officer, and grant him eternal rest

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has sent a message of condolence to the family, relations, and colleagues of the late chief of army staff (COAS), Lt General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra state, described Lagbaja’s death as a “painful loss”.

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng, the LP chieftain commiserated with the Nigerian government; the chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa; the acting chief of army staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede; other service chiefs, senior officers of the armed forces, and all other officers and men of the military.

Obi said:

“On behalf of my family and the Obidient family, I sincerely condole with the entire Lagbaja family, the Government of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Army over this painful loss, which has indeed created a big vacuum in his family and our dear nation.

“May God Almighty, who called him home at this time, forgive his sins, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, Nigeria's military, the Nigerian government, and all of us the fortitude to bear his sad and irreplaceable loss.

“May God protect and bless his family always.”

Lagbaja died after battling an undisclosed ailment. He was 56 years of age.

He was appointed COAS by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023.

On October 20, the army dismissed rumours that Lagbaja had passed on, adding that the army chief was undergoing medical treatment abroad.

Subsequently, Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting COAS.

