Acting chief of army staff Major Gen. Oluyede assumes office

FCT, Abuja - The Acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Major General Olufemi Oluyede, has assumed duties at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, November 1.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Oluyede pending the return of the substantive COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who is currently on medical leave.

At the formal taking-over ceremony at the Defence Headquarters, Oluyede expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He prayed for the speedy recuperation of the COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle ( formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasized that Oluyede’s appointment aligns with the Armed Forces Act of 2004.

The highlight of the event was when Musa formally handed over the Army Command flag Musa to the acting Chief of Army Staff.

The Ag COAS solicited support from all personnel of the Armed Forces and Nigerians in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Oluyede pledged his loyalty to the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

