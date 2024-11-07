Osun state government led by Ademola Adeleke has announced a three-day mourning period, following the death of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

In a statement released on Thursday, Adeleke directed that flags be flown in the state at half-mast in honour of the late Army Chief

The state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed and shared further details

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has declared a three-day mourning period, beginning on Thursday, November 7, in honour of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff.

Osun Gov Adeleke honours late COAS Lagbaja. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke, Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Adeleke also directed that flags be flown at half-mast in the state during the three-day mourning period.

The state’s commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the press in Osogbo on Thursday.

The statement noted that condolence registers had been opened at the Government House and the Governor’s Office for the public to convey condolence messages to the people of Osun state.

Describing Lagbaja’s death as devastating, a colossal loss to humanity and the nation, Alimi also said the memory of the late COAS would linger for a long time in the minds of the people.

“The government is saddened by this irreparable loss of one of the Glories of Osun State, and we particularly condole with the Lagbaja family of Ilobu, the Olobu of Ilobu, and everyone.”

Legit.ng reported that General Lagbaja died at the age of 56 in Lagos on Tuesday, November 5, but the presidency announced his death on Wednesday morning, November 6.

Lt. General Lagbaja served as Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, until his untimely death on November 5, 2024. In his condolence message to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu acknowledged his significant contributions to Nigeria's security and stability.

The Punch confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

