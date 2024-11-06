Baltasar Engonga, Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency head, is embroiled in a scandal involving over 300 sexual encounters

Vice President Teddy Nguema responds by announcing plans to install surveillance cameras in government offices to improve accountability

Shehu Sani calls for prayers for Engonga, triggering mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some supporting him and others criticizing his comments

In a shocking development, Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), is embroiled in a scandal involving over 300 alleged sexual encounters with women.

Thos who he went intimate with included the wives of prominent individuals, among others.

The scandal came to light on Monday, November 4, when Legit.ng reported that Engonga was allegedly caught on tape with several women, leading to widespread outrage and public scrutiny.

This scandal has taken on global proportions, attracting the attention of political figures and the international community, as Engonga is a key official in the country’s financial oversight.

VP of Equatorial Guinea responds

In an effort to curb future misconduct and uphold public service ethics, Teddy Nguema, the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, announced an ambitious initiative to install surveillance cameras in government offices.

This move aims to enhance transparency and accountability among high-ranking officials, ensuring that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

His words:

“We must take strong action to ensure that the integrity of our public offices is upheld."

Shehu Sani's reaction to Engonga sexual scandal

One of the most vocal responses came from Shehu Sani, a Nigerian politician and former senator, took to his X handle to call for urgent prayers for Baltasar Engonga.

His words:

"Equatorial Guinea is the only former Spanish colony in Africa. It’s known for its oil wealth and longest-serving ruler, but now it's trending globally because of one of its officials. Pelt him or pray for his deliverance from the evil spirits."

Sex tapes leak: Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's comments

Sani’s reaction has fueled debate on the moral and ethical implications of such scandals involving high-ranking officials.

While some Nigerians supported his comments, others commended the official for his sexual escapades.

@iamadudu said:

"Person wey enjoyment wan kpai am."

@Unwanaassaml said:

"Pray for who? That's a waste of prayer. Someone can't be enjoying himself and you ask people to pray for him. What for? Oya, pray for him if you have the time."

@i_jandor said:

"The man was really enjoying himself while in office. And he was busy delivering the dividends of governance to married women."

@CryptProfessorX said:

"He really needs deliverance and prayer for him to stop."

Equatorial Guinea restricts whatsapp amid 400 sex tapes scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Government of Equatorial Guinea has implemented restrictions on WhatsApp, barring citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files using mobile data.

The decision to restrict WhatsApp access was communicated to telecommunications operators, who were urged to enforce measures to limit access to inappropriate content.

