A man has discovered that Baltasar Engonga has a nickname and he shared it online.

According to the man, the nickname was given to him due to his handsome physical looks.

The man said Baltasar Engonga is nicknamed 'Bello'. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

In a post on Facebook, the man, Sunday Olufemi Adedeji said:

"According to accounts first spread by Whatsapp groups and then posted to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X, Engonga shot more than 400 videos in his office. Nicknamed “Bello” on account of his good looks, ɛɮǟռɢ ɛռɢօռɢǟ is a married father and the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjoe, the current Chairman of the Commission of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community."

Six things to know about Baltasar Engonga

Baltasar Ebang Engonga's name has become the number one trending topic on Google search after his bedroom prowess was made public.

Like a farmer on a mission, Baltasar, who is from Equatorial Guinea, reportedly went around "sowing seeds in other people's farms".

Social media has been agog with stories of how he was able to 'charm' many wives of prominent people and had affairs with them.

The over 400 Baltasar Engonga videos were said to have been recorded with the consent of the participants.

If this is true, social media users have argued that he may not be prosecuted because of the videos.

According to the commentators, what happened between Engonga and the women was largely consensual since they were not forced.

One of the commentators, Agba John Doe wrote:

"On the man from Equatorial Guinea and the scandal. Most of those women knew he was recording them. And he did not release the tapes. I doubt he would be prosecuted for anything. Other than losing his job. He may not even lose his family or marriage. End."

Equatorial Guinea government takes action

Meanwhile, the government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to behaviour undermining public trust.

The scandal, involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has prompted an urgent response to restore integrity.

Source: Legit.ng