Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has waded into the director general, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga's scandal

The internet has since turned upside down following the leak of 300 bedroom tapes involving Baltasar Engonga

Sarah explained why she believes the viral Equatorial Guinea man is every woman's fantasy despite the turmoil surrounding him

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has weighed in on the viral Equatorial Guinea sex scandal.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was caught on video participating in sexual activities with several women, including his brother's wife, cousin, and the President's sister.

Sarah Martins applauded Baltasar Ebang Engonga despite leaked tapes. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, Baltasar Ebang Engonga/Facebook

The controversy emerged after an inquiry into potential fraud when investigators uncovered over 300 films of Baltasar with various women, including married ladies, on his computer.

Sarah, on her Instagram page, said that the man is every woman's ideal man. Explaining why, she stated that he is extremely skilful, very gentle, has high energy, is very commanding in bed, plays Naija songs on every adventure, and so on.

She observed that the women deliberately surrendered themselves to him for exploitation, while others were handed to him as a settlement to remove their husband's negative records from the system.

Sarah said that he was so hot and referred to him as a "spec."

"Jokes aside, that Equatorial Guinea guy is every woman's dream man. Man is so skilled, very soft, very much in charge in bed, has top-notch energy, understands every mood, and plays Naija song on every escapade. Omo, he's a full spec, make we no lie.

That man na spec make we no lie. My happiness be say none of our Naija girls were involved".

See her post below:

Sarah Martins triggers reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

badperson__231:

"Bro to Bro don’t pamper your woman like egg again."

iamdjwind:

"So because some legends no day record e mean say them no sabi."

endwell_1:

"Something badd happened in Equatorial Guinea, na Nigerians carry the matter for head, True true na Tpain fit una."

demigodofhype:

"So na porrn we all wan dey watch now?? Where is the shame😢where is this man😢and where are the 400 videos."

queenshan__:

"Na woah 😳 some takes sha. Just keep things in your head you must not say something."

iamdjwind:

shopkizara_hair:

"Sometimes silence is best, when you think about something. You open mouth waaaaaa, and people discover wisdom is absent! Let's learn to shut up sometimes!"

skmisfit:

"Imagine he came to Nigeria for official assignment or state visit or exchange program?"

