Baltasar Engonga, Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sextapes

The explicit videos, including encounters with high-profile figures, sparked public backlash after being leaked online

The government has suspended implicated officials and reaffirmed its commitment to ethical governance

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sextapes involving the wives and sisters of notable figures in the country.

The shocking allegations emerged during a fraud investigation, which prompted ANIF officials to conduct an impromptu search of Engonga's home and office.

Equatorial Guinea govt reacts to over 400 sextapes of Baltasar Engonga Photo credit: Baltasar Engonga

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the search yielded multiple CDs containing explicit videos of Engonga's encounters with various married women, The Punch reported.

The scandal is said to include recordings of high-profile individuals, such as the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the wife of the Director General of Police, and the spouses of around 20 government ministers.

A senior official familiar with the investigation said:

“This is a breach of public trust that shakes the very foundations of our administration."

Explicit footage sparks public outcry

The footage, initially discovered in Engonga’s personal office, was reportedly recorded with the consent of those involved.

However, the subsequent leak of the videos online has caused a media uproar, raising questions about privacy and ethics among the elite in Equatorial Guinea, Leadership reported.

Local media platform Ahora EG highlighted the unprecedented nature of the scandal, stating,

“The most striking thing is that some scenes took place in his work office, including moments in which he is seen sleeping with a woman next to the National Flag.”

The report further revealed that the Executive is taking measures in response to the damage this scandal has caused to the country's image.

Equatorial Guinea govt takes decisive action

In the wake of the scandal, the Equatorial Guinean government has swiftly moved to suspend all officials implicated in similar misconduct.

Vice President Nguema Mangue emphasized the importance of ethical conduct, stating,

“Ethics and respect are fundamental in our Administration. Irresponsible attitudes that put citizen trust at risk will not be allowed.”

Attorney General Nzang Nguema has also weighed in on the situation, clarifying that while the videos suggest consent, the law does not classify consensual sexual relations as a crime unless coercion or violence is proven.

“The possibility of a contagious disease being spread through these sexual interactions makes the situation even more critical,” he warned.

Edo: Police arrest girl accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend, 4 others

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the police in Edo state have confirmed the death of five and the arrest of one person in connection with food poisoning at Afashio-Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area.

Edo police public relations officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the food poisoning occurred on October 26, causing panic among residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng