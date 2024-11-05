Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teddy Nguema, has ordered surveillance cameras in state offices after a scandal involving 400 alleged sex tapes surfaced

ANIF Director Baltasar Engonga was arrested after CDs of his encounters with prominent officials' wives were found, prompting swift government action

The surveillance policy has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters seeing it as necessary reform and critics raising privacy concerns

"We've taken measures": Equatorial Guinea announces fresh actions as 400 sex tapes involving VIPs' wives, others hit public space, details emerge

In response to a scandal involving 400 alleged sex tapes, Equatorial Guinea's Vice President, Teddy Nguema, has announced a comprehensive plan to install surveillance cameras in state offices.

This initiative aims to enforce stricter adherence to public service ethics and enhance accountability among officials.

On Monday, November 4, Legit.ng reported a scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who was allegedly caught on tape with the wives of high-profile individuals.

This scandal came to light during a fraud investigation at Engonga's home and office, where officials discovered a trove of CDs documenting these encounters.

In a prompt response, the Equatorial Guinea government arrested Engonga on the same day.

Further reacting to tis development on Tuesday, November 5, via social media platform X, the country's Vice President Nguema emphasized that the move for surveilliance measures is essential for restoring public confidence.

His words:

"We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behavior."

The surveillance cameras, he noted, are intended to prevent future misconduct that could damage public trust and the ethical standards expected from public servants, as reported by The Punch.

Zero tolerance for misconduct, VP declares

In line with the new policy, authorities have warned of severe repercussions for any official found violating the code of conduct on camera.

"We will not admit any fault that denigrates the integrity of our administration, and those who engage in these practices will face drastic measures," the VP’s statement read.

Equatorial Guinea to sanction officials involved in explicit

As part of these reforms, Vice President Nguema also announced that officials engaging in sexual activities within ministry offices would face immediate suspension.

The action, he explained, reflects the federal government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on behavior that tarnishes the reputation of the public sector, Leadership reported.

Mixed reactions trail new surveilliance measure

The proposal to install cameras has sparked a range of responses among government employees and human rights advocates.

While some officials view it as a necessary step to curb misconduct, others express concerns about privacy violations within government offices.

Questions have also arisen regarding the specific timeline and scope of the surveillance program, with details yet to be fully disclosed.

To address these concerns, the government assured that the initiative aligns with existing laws designed to strengthen governance and protect public resources.

Sex tapes: Equatorial Guinea govt suspends all officials involved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the government of Equatorial Guinea has suspended all officials seen in a scandal involving over 400 sex tapes that have sparked widespread outrage.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue announced the government's decision on his official X account, @teonguema.

