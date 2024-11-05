The Equatorial Guinea government has restricted WhatsApp, barring citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files via mobile data

Citizens are frustrated by this decision, viewing it as a punitive measure that limits their communication rights

Plans for surveillance cameras in state offices announced by Vice President Teddy Nguema have further heightened concerns about privacy

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has implemented restrictions on WhatsApp, barring citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files using mobile data.

Legit.ng reported that this drastic measure follows a scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who is embroiled in a controversy involving over 400 explicit videos with notable individuals' wives.

Equatorial Guinea government restricts WhatsApp in the heat of sex tapes scandal Photo credit: Jamie Grill, Facebook/Baltasar Ebang Engonga Lady's photo for illustration use only

Source: Getty Images

The scandal emerged during a fraud investigation into Engonga, where officials discovered multiple CDs containing explicit footage recorded with consent, including encounters with high-profile individuals such as the wives of ministers and even family members of the president.

Why did Equatorial Guinea restricted WhatsApp?

The decision to restrict WhatsApp access was communicated to telecommunications operators, who were urged to enforce measures to limit access to inappropriate content, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

This response has raised eyebrows among citizens who view it as a punitive action affecting their communication rights.

The Punch reported that users expressed frustration over their inability to share photos, videos, and audio via mobile data, forcing many to rely solely on WiFi networks.

One user lamented:

“Should an entire country pay for the actions of a few? The likely decision to restrict access to essential communication functions seems disproportionate and punitive.”

The scandal emerged during a fraud investigation into Engonga, where officials discovered multiple CDs containing explicit footage recorded with consent, including encounters with high-profile individuals such as the wives of ministers and even family members of the president.

The revelation has caused a media uproar, and citizens are demanding accountability.

Legit.ng gathered that many believe that the measure seems to be more focused on controlling than facilitating communication.

Also, users are forced to rely exclusively on WiFi connections, which not only limits their ability to communicate but also interferes with their daily activities.

Plan for office surveillance sparks outrage

In a related move, Vice President Teddy Nguema recently announced plans to install surveillance cameras in all state offices.

This initiative aims to ensure strict adherence to public service laws and combat misconduct among officials.

However, it has added to the feeling of unease among the populace, who fear an erosion of privacy in the wake of the ongoing scandal.

