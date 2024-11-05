A group has called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to intervene in Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister's controversial allocation of land in the Usuma District

The group raised alarm over the land allocation and noted that the area already houses lawful occupants with valid Rights of Occupancy, who have invested significantly in the land

The Integrity and Transparency Watchdog's national convener, Dr. Ibrahim Sodangi made this call via a statement made available to the press on Tuesday

A civil society group under the aegis of Integrity and Transparency Watchdog has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step in against what they describe as an alarming move by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to allocate a newly created Plot No. 267, covering 500 hectares in Usuma District, to a private entity.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 5, by its national convener, Dr. Ibrahim Sodangi, also urged the National Assembly to assert its oversight role to safeguard citizens from potential administrative overreach.

“The 500 hectares in Usuma District have already been allocated, with numerous lawful occupants holding valid Rights of Occupancy as authorized by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“Many of these occupants have invested significantly in the area, paying rent and contributing to its development,” the statement noted.

The call follows recent land allocations to Radcom Nigeria Limited after a contentious demolition of structures in Lugbe, Abuja.

In October 2024, the FCTA under Wike demolished nearly 50 buildings, displacing hundreds without prior notice.

Critics alleged Wike’s actions favored allies, sparking backlash from residents and estate developers.

“The seizure of land from rightful owners to favour a private estate not only contravenes established norms but could also set a dangerous precedent for future land allocations.”

The group claims that official documentation for Plot 267 is already in process despite widespread opposition, raising concerns over transparency in public land management and its potential to deter future investments.

“We call on the President, the National Assembly, and other stakeholders to ensure that the rule of law prevails and the rights of citizens are upheld,” Sodangi emphasised.

Wike: Tinubu released funds for FCT youths

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu approved N10 billion for youth development in the FCT.

The minister of the FCT announced the development on Monday, October 28, adding that the empowerment will be inaugurated by the end of the month.

Wike added that President Tinubu prioritised women's and youth progress, which is why Tinubu created women's and youth development secretariats.

