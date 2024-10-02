Protesters took over the streets of some states in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 1, the Independence Day

The planned protests came to life shortly after President Bola Tinubu made a nationwide broadcast about the Independence Day celebration

However, the #FearlessInOctober protest experienced a low turnout compared to the hunger protest, which was held in August

Nigeria celebrates its 64th Independence Day on Tuesday, October 1, with protests in several parts of the state, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast earlier in the day but kept mute about the planned protest across the country. The protest organisers have tagged it #FearlessInOctober.

How the Abuja protest goes

According to The Punch, the #FearlessInOctober protest saw a low turnout in Abuja and various states due to the heavy presence of security operatives. On October 1, police dispersed protesters in the Utako area of Abuja with tear gas, but the FCT police command denied attacking the youths.

This protest was a continuation of the #EndBadGovernance movement, which took place from August 1 to 10. That movement drew attention to the economic hardships many Nigerians face, with protests held in 25 states and the FCT.

Below is the list of states where protests were held on Tuesday, October 1:

Ikeja, Lagos

Protesters gathered at Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos yesterday, marking Nigeria's 2024 Independence Day with demands for change. The rally was closely monitored by a large contingent of security personnel, including police officers, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps officials, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Olanrewaju Ishola led the police team. The protesters, chanting solidarity songs, displayed placards with inscriptions like "Reverse electricity tariff now," "End all attacks on democratic rights," "Reduce petrol price to N197 per litre, end scarcity," and "Profit soars while people suffer".

Protesters attacked in Port Harcourt

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, protest organizer Demua Dumka alleged that he and Take It Back Movement leader Adeyemi Ademola were attacked by thugs accompanied by security operatives.

Despite heavy security, about 50 counter-protesters took over the Federal Secretariat and Pleasure Park, the designated protest venues. The incident occurred near Hotel Presidential.

Protest holds in Osogbo

In Osogbo, Osun state's capital, protesters gathered under the banners of the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens and the Take It Back Movement. They began their march at Freedom Park, accompanied by security operatives from various agencies, including the police, Department of State Security, NSCDC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

As the protesters moved towards the Oke Fia Area, they were closely watched by a large convoy of security operatives. The protesters chanted anti-government songs, demanding an immediate end to the country's economic hardship. Their demands come amidst Nigeria's ongoing economic challenges, which have been a national concern.

Protesters take over Benin

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Edo State is speaking out and demanding change from the Tinubu administration. On Tuesday, they called for the restoration of fuel subsidies, improvement of security, and a revert to a single legislature, among other key issues.

The group, comprised of organizations like the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice, Talakawa Republic, Take It Back Movement, and Faculty of Peace Organisation, sounding the alarm on the devastating impact of fuel subsidy removal, insecurity, and naira fluctuation on Nigerians' daily lives.

Sowore accused of hijacking protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections and one of the leaders of the country's hunger protests, has been accused of hijacking the demonstration.

A protester in a trending video made the accusation against the activist, adding that Sowore was using the protest for political gain.

The protest, which was earlier held for ten days in August, was reignited on Tuesday, October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day.

