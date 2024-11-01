VeryDarkMan is ready for arraignment before the federal high court in Abuja over alleged impersonation

According to the police, the social media influencer will be arraigned before the court for using the police uniform without authorisation

The Abuja police command will be arraigning VeryDarkMan on Friday, November 1, after he was detained by the police on Thursday, October 31

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Otse, is set to appear in court today over allegations of impersonation. The controversy surrounds a viral social media video in which he wore a Nigeria Police Force uniform without authorization and described himself as CSP VeryDarkMan, Nigeria's "number one online police officer."

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned his actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of its symbols and preventing unauthorized usage. The FCT Police Command is handling the case, and interested persons are encouraged to follow the proceedings as they unfold.

According to the police, VeryDarkMan would be arraigned on Friday, November 1, before the Federal High Court in Abuja and "interested persons" were urged to follow the case.

Otse's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, revealed that police detained his client on Thursday, October 31, after responding to an official summons. Interestingly, this is not the first time VeryDarkMan has honoured a police invitation, as he had done so previously on Wednesday, October 30.

Adeyanju's post on X highlighted VeryDarkMan's consistent stance on the Nigerian Police being friends, despite public perception. The lawyer's statement raises questions about the dynamics between VeryDarkMan and the authorities.

The police statement reads in part:

"The FCT Police Command is actively handling the case, underscoring the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its symbols and preventing their misuse. Interested persons are encouraged to follow up on the proceedings as the case unfolds."

See the full statement here:

