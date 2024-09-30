The October 1 protest has been said to be encouraged by the growing economic challenges in the country

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, expressed pessimism if the protest would have a dent in the desires of the organisers

The analyst maintained that Nigerians are already tired of the situation in the country and that protests were becoming a luxury

The planned October 1 protests have been described as a means of pressing home the yearnings of Nigerians to the ears of the government by a political commentator, Okanlawon Gaffar, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng explained that the protest would be a wake-up call about the yearnings of Nigeria on the country's situation.

Why October 1 protest will hold Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Nigerians are set to protest on October 1, dubbed #FearlessOctober1, against the hardship caused by President Bola Tinubu's government. This is the second protest in two months, following the #Endbadgovernance demonstration from August 1 to 10.

Why will there be a protest on October 1?

The protest organizers cite the government's failure to address pressing issues: hunger, rising costs of living, insecurity, wasteful spending, electoral reforms, and human capital development. They demand urgent action to alleviate suffering, improved safety and security, free and fair elections, and investment in education, healthcare, and skills development.

Protests will take place in Abuja and Lagos. In Abuja, protesters will gather at Eagle Square (the Independence Day parade venue) at 7:00 am. In Lagos, protesters will march from the Ikeja Under Bridge at 7:30 am.

Speaking on the protest, Gaffar told Legit.ng:

"The protest being encouraged for October 1 will only serve as a wake-up call to what still needs to be fixed about Nigeria, but I doubt if it will have any dent as the organizers desired because many Nigerians are tired, hungry and frustrated, and protests are fast becoming luxuries."

Source: Legit.ng