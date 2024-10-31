A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Gbe Benjamin Orduen, says the party is undergoing a “necessary resetting” to strengthen its foundation for the 2027 elections

Orduen described the process as a “cleansing and reorganization” effort aimed at removing divisive elements

Orduen emphasized that the PDP is evolving, not fractured, urging the public to see the current restructuring as a “progressive transformation”

FCT, Abuja - The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is undergoing a "necessary resetting" ahead of the 2027 elections, Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a prominent PDP figure, said.

Contrary to public speculation of a fractured party, Orduen explained that the current changes within the PDP are intentional measures aimed at fortifying its structure.

Orduen emphasized that what appears as internal division is, in reality, a well-considered "cleansing and reorganization" process, which he believes will make the PDP even more resilient.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 30, in Abuja, he remarked,

“While it may appear that the PDP is currently polarized and fractured, what the party is undergoing is a necessary resetting.”

Orduen added that the restructuring is designed to “pave the way for a united and reinvigorated party,” acknowledging the challenges as part of a “cleansing” phase meant to filter out elements that do not align with the PDP's core vision.

He said:

“The challenges we face today are part of our strategy to become a more formidable force in the 2027 elections."

Expressing optimism about the party's future, he noted that this “resetting” process will lead to a stronger, more unified PDP ready to take on Nigeria’s pressing issues and offer voters a credible alternative.

PDP chieftain speaks on allegations of factionalism

Orduen clarified that the PDP is focused on eliminating divisive elements and aligning its members with the party's long-term objectives.

“This is not a crisis; it's a strategic adjustment. Those who choose to work against the PDP’s vision will naturally fall away.

"We are creating a PDP that truly represents the people and stands for integrity, accountability, and progress,” he said.

He, therefore, urged party members and the general public to view the current changes as a “progressive transformation” rather than a breakdown.

“The PDP is not fractured; it is evolving. We are building a party that can withstand challenges and remain true to the needs of Nigerians. This resetting is necessary, and the benefits will become evident in the coming months,” he said.

