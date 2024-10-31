The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Bola Tinubu's alleged efforts to weaken opposition parties

Abuja, FCT - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly denounced President Bola Tinubu's alleged efforts to undermine opposition parties, describing his actions as a threat to Nigeria's democracy.

Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a key PDP figure, while speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 30, emphasized the party's commitment to rooting out those aligned with Tinubu.

Tinubu's alleged intentions to consolidate power

Orduen accused President Tinubu of deliberately seeking to cripple opposition parties as part of a broader strategy to secure his grip on power beyond the 2027 elections.

The PDP chieftain claimed that Tinubu’s actions were an attempt to create a one-party system that would suppress dissent and alternative political voices.

“Tinubu’s goal is to cripple every opposition party and ensure he remains in power beyond 2027, but unfortunately, this grand ambition will fail.

"The PDP will soon flush out all Tinubu-aligned elements like Wike, Fayose, and others who have been planted to destabilize the party from within,” Orduen stated.

Orduen says PDP poised to take decisive action against saboteurs

Orduen's remarks come amid growing tensions within the PDP, as he alleged that certain members have been acting against the party's interests.

He assured party members and supporters that those sabotaging the PDP's efforts would face consequences.

“Every anti-party actor working against the PDP’s interests will be dealt with decisively—their time is up. We will not allow anyone to undermine the party’s mission,” he declared.

Furthermore, Orduen also stressed the importance of maintaining a competitive political landscape in Nigeria, insisting that true democracy thrives on accountability and multiple voices.

He argued that any attempts to silence opposition will ultimately fail, reinforcing the party’s resolve to uphold democratic values.

“Nigerians are watching closely, and any attempt to hijack the political space and silence opposition voices will not succeed. Democracy thrives on competition and accountability, not manipulation and suppression,” he asserted.

APC suspends former Osun governor Aregbesola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State had suspended the former governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The ruling party said Aregbesola, a former Minister of Interior, was involved in anti-party activities.

The Osun APC accused Aregbesola of creating divisions within the party by establishing a splinter faction.

