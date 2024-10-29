A viral video has ignited public outrage in Nigeria, allegedly showing Representative Alex Ikwechegh assaulting a Bolt driver at his Abuja residence

In response to widespread calls for action, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu addressed the House, stressing the need for fair hearing

The House has referred the case to its Committee on Ethics and Privileges, allowing an internal investigation

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have voiced widespread indignation following the circulation of a video purportedly showing Alex Ikwechegh, a prominent member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver.

Legit.ng had reported that the incident reportedly unfolded at Ikwechegh’s Maitama residence in Abuja, where the driver arrived to deliver a package.

Reps react to Abia lawmaker, Ikwechegh assault on bolt driver Photo credit: @OrderPaper/Alex Ikwechegh

The video, which has since gone viral, captures what appears to be Ikwechegh berating and slapping the driver after the latter requested him to come outside to collect his delivery.

In the footage, Ikwechegh can be heard saying,

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man [driver] disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen.

"Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.”

House of Representatives Cites Rules, Defers Action

Reacting to the video, the House of Representatives addressed calls from Nigerians demanding swift punitive action against Ikwechegh.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu emphasized the House’s commitment to due process and outlined the approach dictated by the institution’s rules.

“We cannot act according to what everyone wants us to do. We are guided by our rules, and our rules remain that if at any point we feel that the integrity and the dignity of the parliament have been threatened, we investigate through our internal structure,” Kalu explained.

He noted the importance of fair hearing, citing the principles of natural justice.

He said:

“In the eyes of principles of natural justice, which is, let both parties be heard, we have to ensure that we observe this, which is fair hearing.”

Reps refers case to ethics committee for Iinvestigation

In his address, Kalu shared that the House leader had put forward a motion to refer the matter to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

“We don’t judge ahead of time or take rash decisions. Therefore, in line with the prayers of the leader of the House, this matter will be referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for him to be heard," he said.

Lawmaker who assaulted bolt driver finally opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, has issued a public apology for assaulting an e-hailing cab driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, in a viral video.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 27, when Ikwechegh allegedly slapped and insulted Abuwatseya at his residence in Maitama, Abuja, after the driver asked him to collect a snail delivery himself.

