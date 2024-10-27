IPAC President Mamman Dantalle stressed the need for Nigerian leaders to tackle deep-rooted systemic issues for needed development

Dantalle criticized Nigeria's “winner takes all, loser loses all” political landscape, arguing that this divisive approach intensifies tensions

Emphasizing purpose-driven governance, Dantalle urged leaders to reconsider their motivations for office

In the wake of Nigeria’s ongoing political and economic tensions, leaders across the nation have been called upon to address foundational issues that impede meaningful development.

Legit.ng reports that tensions have risen within the polity following several economic policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu early in his administration.

For example, the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira has caused a skyrocketing increase in the cost of energy and food commodities and a fall in the value of the local currency.

Many top politicians, like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have blamed President Tinubu for the economic hardship.

Mamman Dantalle, President of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), while speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, October 25, highlighted that without tackling underlying systemic challenges, the country will continue to face symptoms of political instability and stunted growth.

IPAC speaks on 'winner takes all' politics:

Dantalle also noted that the “the winner takes all, loser loses all” nature of Nigeria's political landscape is a major contributor to the current tensions within the polity.

"The polity is being heated up by politics of 'winner takes all, loser lose all,' and it boils down to a fundamental issue we must address," Dantalle stated.

The IPAC president underscored that the quest for political office has shifted away from serving public interests, focusing instead on personal and partisan gains.

He said:

"So we must address that. By the time that is addressed, what we are seeing now is just a symptom of the foundation of the problem. Addressing the foundation is crucial to getting these symptoms corrected."

Calls for purpose-driven leadership

Dantalle questioned the motivations behind seeking political office, urging leaders to reevaluate their public service roles.

"Why do we seek political office? In whose interest? Who does it benefit?" he asked.

He argued that Nigeria could begin to rectify longstanding developmental challenges only by fostering a more inclusive and purpose-driven political system.

