The House has urged the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to cease issuing airstrip licenses to private entities, citing national security as a major concern

The motion, introduced by Rep. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, specifically targets the airstrip license granted to Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

This move by the Reps was after Festus Keyamo disclosed the actual reason President Tinubu approved Oyedepo's airstrip

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, October 30, the House of Representatives called on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop granting airstrip licenses to private individuals and organizations and withdraw already approved ones granted to Living Faith Church and private individuals and organizations to safeguard national security.

Oyedepo to lose airstrip approval following Reps' action. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu's government approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

But on Wednesday, the House of Representatives officially urged the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop the issuance of airstrip licenses to private individuals and organizations.

This followed the adoption of an urgent motion titled “NEED TO STOP ISSUANCE OF AIRSTRIP LICENSE TO PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS IN THE COUNTRY by Rep Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Gumi explained that on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Bishop David Oyedepo during the Tehillah Night Special edition at Covenant University Chapel, informed his congregation of the approval of an airstrip granted by the federal government to his Church.

"Recall that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was linked with a private jet used to convey $9.3m in cash to South Africa for the purchase of arms. The private jet which was seized by the South African authorities had two Nigerians and an Israeli on board, (Sahara Reporters, 16th September 2014);

"The country currently experiences security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition, importation of illicit/hard drugs, coupled with the inability of our security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the Country;

"Granting airstrip to private individuals and organizations will aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country, thus heightening insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country."

The House however urged the Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance, Vanguard reported.

Read more about Oyedepo here:

Keyamo gives reason Tinubu approved Oyedepo's airstrip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the approval of an airstrip for Bishop Oyedepo at Caananland.

He disclosed that according to the law, anyone can get an airstrip as long as the conditions are met.

Keyamo also explained that the airstrip was not just approved as Oyedepo followed due process and all the technicalities were checked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng