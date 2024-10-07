President Bola Tinubu's government has approved the establishment of an airstrip (airport) in Canaanland, the headquarters of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state

Bishop David Oyedepo, the leader and founder of the church, announced the development is a trending video on Monday, October 7

According to Oyedepo, the airport will be built with the best infrastructure of international airport standard

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved the construction of an airstrip (airport) at Bishop David Oyedepo's Canaanland, the headquarters of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, in Ota, Ogun state.

According to Oyedepo in a trending video, this development is expected to greatly improve transportation for worshippers and visitors, especially during large events like Shiloh, which attracts thousands of attendees from around the world.

Tinubu approves airport for Canaanland Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo noted that members can now land and park their aircraft directly at Canaanland with the airstrip, making travel much more convenient.

Why Tinubu approved airport for Oyedepo's Canaanland

Canaanland is already a thriving community, boasting impressive facilities like Covenant University, secondary schools, a bakery, and a water processing plant. These amenities cater to the daily needs of members and the local community, and the addition of an airstrip only enhances accessibility to the church's environment.

This will be particularly beneficial for international visitors, who will no longer face significant travel challenges.

The cleric has emphasized his commitment to providing top-notch infrastructure for both the congregation and the broader community. The church will privately fund the project, demonstrating its dedication to self-reliance and infrastructure development. Moreover, the construction and operation phases are expected to positively impact the local economy by creating jobs.

When will Oyedepo start building Canaanland Airport?

According to The Nation, the Canaanland leadership assured that the construction will be carried out swiftly and in accordance with all necessary aviation standards. This reinforces the church's ongoing effort to provide a seamless worship experience for all its members.

While the exact timeline for construction has not been specified, the project is undoubtedly a significant step forward for the community.

See Oyedepo's video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng