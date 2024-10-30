The NDDC has set a date for its Youth Internship Scheme, which will provide selected beneficiaries from the Niger Delta with N50,000 monthly stipends

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced December as kick-off date for its Youth Internship Scheme.

The program, aimed at empowering young people in the Niger Delta with skills and employment opportunities, would provide selected beneficiaries with a monthly stipend of N50,000.

Niger Delta youths to receive N50, 000 monthly stipends starting December

Source: Facebook

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku made the disclosure at an event which honoured him with the title of "Ambassador Extraordinaire" by the University of Ibadan.

"This program not only aims to provide financial assistance but also serves to prepare the youth for meaningful employment by exposing them to different skills within the workplace," Dr. Ogbuku added.

Dr. Ogbuku also introduced another initiative, the Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement (HOPE), which is designed to further support Niger Delta youth by focusing on identifying individual skill sets and training interests.

NDDC speaks on supporting research, innovation

During the award ceremony, Dr. Ogbuku encouraged the University of Ibadan to increase its research efforts, pledging that the NDDC would support studies addressing social and health challenges.

“We are ready to sponsor research, partner with universities to produce life-saving vaccines, and find lasting solutions to societal issues,” he stated.

Ogbuku revealed that the global consulting firm KPMG had completed a review of the NDDC’s governance structure, resulting in a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure aimed at enhancing corporate governance.

Ogbuku hinted at the inauguration of additional completed NDDC projects in early December, underscoring the commission’s commitment to the Niger Delta’s sustainable development.

Tinubu slammed for "scrapping" ministry of Niger Delta

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Niger Delta leaders have voiced their outrage following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent decision to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress Worldwide, in an interview with Legit.ng articulated his discontent with this development.

Okaba noted that it is a regression for the region and a profound insult to its people.

Source: Legit.ng