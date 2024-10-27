Keyamo Gives Fresh Update On Port Harcourt Helicopter Crash
- The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has given afresh update on the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers state
- Keyamo confirmed that the body of the fourth victim of the helicopter crash has been discovered on Sunday, October 27
- Legit.ng recalls that the helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with eight passengers crashed on Thursday morning, October 24
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the fourth body has been recovered from the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
Legit.ng recalls that a helicopter carrying eight passengers crashed on Thursday, October 24.
Keyamo said three bodies have been recovered while the five other passengers are missing from the helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 along the waterways of Port Harcourt.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Keyamo disclosed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) notified him on Sunday of the recovery of one more lifeless body.
He disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo, on Sunday, October 27.
“An additional body was confirmed by matching the T-shirt worn to the description provided. Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity of the fourth victim,”
According to the NSIB, the field operations team identified the body by a distinct T-shirt, verified with photographic evidence as belonging to the fourth victim.
Read more on the Port Harcourt helicopter crash:
- Helicopter Crash: 2 More Deaths Confirmed as Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Gives Update Read
- Eight Feared Dead: Police Give Update on Port Harcourt's Helicopter Crash Read
- "Our Personnel Involved": NNPC Opens Up on Helicopter Crash
- Nigerians Question Govt's Explanation on Crashed Helicopter Carrying NNPCL Staff: “We Need Clarity”
- Helicopter Carrying NNPCL Employees Crashes in Port Harcourt, Details Emerge
Tinubu orders military to join rescue operation
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the military to join in the rescue operation after a helicopter crashed around Bonny Island of Rivers state, claiming three lives.
The special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited confirmed on Thursday that it hired the helicopter for its operations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.