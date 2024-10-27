The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has given afresh update on the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Keyamo confirmed that the body of the fourth victim of the helicopter crash has been discovered on Sunday, October 27

Legit.ng recalls that the helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 with eight passengers crashed on Thursday morning, October 24

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the fourth body has been recovered from the helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that a helicopter carrying eight passengers crashed on Thursday, October 24.

Keyamo said three bodies have been recovered while the five other passengers are missing from the helicopter, Sikorsky SK76 along the waterways of Port Harcourt.

Keyamo disclosed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) notified him on Sunday of the recovery of one more lifeless body.

He disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fkeyamo, on Sunday, October 27.

“An additional body was confirmed by matching the T-shirt worn to the description provided. Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity of the fourth victim,”

According to the NSIB, the field operations team identified the body by a distinct T-shirt, verified with photographic evidence as belonging to the fourth victim.

Tinubu orders military to join rescue operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the military to join in the rescue operation after a helicopter crashed around Bonny Island of Rivers state, claiming three lives.

The special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited confirmed on Thursday that it hired the helicopter for its operations.

