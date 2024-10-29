State governors have proposed a possible solution to the electricity supply issues in the northern region

They urged President Tinubu to consider diversification of the energy sector and improve infrastructure to ensure stable electricity in the north

The 19 state governors spoke after a strategic meeting held in Kaduna state, hours after President Tinubu directed the minister of power Adebayo Adelabu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu to address the blackout

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The governors of the 19 northern states have called for energy diversification following recent persistent blackouts in 17 states of the region.

Northern governors meet as Tinubu reacts to blackout in the region. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Apart from Niger and Kwara, 17 states in the North are without electricity supply in the last two weeks.

North blackout: Govs call for energy diversification

As part of efforts to resolve the issue, the governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, convened a joint meeting in Kaduna state on Monday, October 28.

As reported by The Punch, Yahaya, 18 other governors and monarchs from the region called on the federal government led by Tinubu to address the current electricity power blackout in northern states.

They also urged the Nigerian government to invest in additional transmission lines and diversified energy supply to ensure improved electricity supply in the northern region.

A communiqué signed by Governor Yahaya on behalf of the group read:

“This matter not only underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure but also the need to build additional transmission lines and diversify our energy supply so as to better connect our region and improve our energy resilience.”

Tinubu breaks silence on blackout in the north

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu took major steps in addressing the weak blackout in the northern parts of the country.

The presidency disclosed that Tinubu had directed the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, and the NSA Nuhu Ribadu.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, disclosed that Tinubu is worried about the state of vandalism and deliberate destruction of power infrastructure in the north.

Source: Legit.ng