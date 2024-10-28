President Bola Tinubu has taken major steps in addressing the weak blackout in the northern parts of the country

The presidency disclosed that Tinubu had directed the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, and the NSA Nuhu Ribadu

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, disclosed that Tinubu is worried about the state of vandalism and deliberate destruction of power infrastructure in the north

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced proactive steps to address the blackout in Nigeria's northern region, which has crippled social and economic activities for the past week. The presidency said Tinubu had directed the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to find a solution.

The President has directed the Minister of Power to expedite the restoration of electricity to all affected states in the North. He's also pushing for a long-term solution to prevent similar disruptions in the future. To achieve this, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is working to repair the damaged Shiroro-Kaduna transmission lines.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, says President Tinubu is particularly concerned about reports of vandalism and deliberate destruction of power infrastructure, which caused the blackout.

He added that the Tinubu urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and other influential individuals to collaborate with security agencies to protect public assets and infrastructure.

To ensure the restoration work continues uninterrupted, President Tinubu has instructed the National Security Adviser to deploy adequate security personnel, including aerial support, to safeguard the engineers repairing the transmission lines. The government will no longer tolerate deliberate sabotage and destruction of public utilities, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility in protecting these critical assets.

