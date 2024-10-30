Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said that his primary objective was not to sell land in Abuja

Wike, a PDP chieftain serving as minister under the APC government, said the core of governance transcended party lines and it was about meeting the people's need

The minister noted that President Bola Tinubu appointed him to build infrastructure in the Nigerian capital

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has made it clear that his primary focus is on improving infrastructure in Abuja rather than selling land. He emphasized this during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Pai community road in the Kwali Area Council.

Wike stressed that President Ahmed Tinubu did not appoint him to sell land but to improve the lives of residents through infrastructure development. He believes that infrastructure is key to enhancing living conditions in both urban and rural areas. The minister challenged previous ministers, asking what they achieved during their tenure, especially in rural areas.

Wike explains why he was appointed as FCT minister Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike advocates for good governance

According to Leadership, the minister advocated for a hands-on approach to governance, dismissing empty promises made on television, which he termed "3Ds." He emphasized the importance of effective governance, transcending party affiliations. "Governance has nothing to do with having PDP or APC," he said, emphasizing that meeting the people's needs is the core of governance.

The minister also addressed contractors working on the Pai road project, outlining expectations and timelines. He challenged them to deliver on their promises and promised prompt payment if they completed the project within 12 months.

His statement reads in part:

“Let me tell you, and I want to say clearly, let everybody hear me: Ahmed Tinubu did not make me minister to come and sell land here.”

Wike says Tinubu released funds for FCT youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved N10 billion for youth development in the FCT.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, announced the development on Monday, October 28, adding that the empowerment will be inaugurated by the end of the month.

Wike added that President Tinubu prioritised women's and youth progress, which is why Tinubu created women's and youth development secretariats.

