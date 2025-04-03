Oba Solomon has reacted to the video of Peller did to him almost a year ago, and he shared his plan for him

In the clip, he said that people should not joke with him with disrespect because he does not dishonour his elders

Fans of Oba Solomon tried to appease him as they reminded him how long the incident had happened

Social media sensation, Oba Solomon, has finally reacted after TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, called him a new name.

The Nigerian streamer had called Oba Solomon 'mallam' almost a year ago while he was making a video.

Oba Solomon lashes out at Peller for disrespecting him almost a year ago by calling him names. Photo credit@peller089/@oab_solomon_agbaye1

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the name Peller called him, Oba Solomon, who likes calling out celebrities, made a video to lash out at the TikToker.

He called him foolish and disclosed that he was going to curse him with a horn.

Oba Solomon speaks about disrespect

Also in the recording, Oba Solomon stated that the streamer, who recently broke a record on TikTok, should not disrespect him.

Oba Solomon speaks about Peller and the way he was disrespected by him a very long time ago. Photo credit@oba_solomon_agbaye1

Source: Instagram

He affirmed that he didn't disrespect his own elders at home. The social media critic added that he usually bow to all his elders at home.

Stating further, he added that he has people, who are Peller's age mate as children and brothers at home.

Oba Solomon called Peller a small boy, who was fortune to see money at a young age.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Oba Solomon's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the social media critic. Here are some comments below:

@mbrkslymn16 commented:

"why people like want this boy down , this thing he dey talk is almost a year now, why did he come out and say it again at this moment people are dragging him."

@ashle_y43636 reacted:

"If them talk say Peller rude people go talk say them dey hate am."

@iamtife_xx stated:

"From one dragging to another, Peller and Jarvis dey try abeg dem don drag them tire."

@obelomofc shared:

"Oba sorry sir forgive Peller. Who is that lady in the picture abeg."

@wfjosh101 said:

"Peller no get sense normally he no sabi talk no vex sir."

@pels_trendytrove reacted:

"Baba dey find youtube money ,something that happen more than a year ago."

@portersview commented:

"Something that happened over a year ago this is 2025 stop looking for someone downfall."

@drey.cash12 said:

" And nah true this man dey talk pikin wey get money at small age suppose geh sense but that Peller don dey do too much shaa."

Oba Solomon taunts Verydarkman over missing fund

Legit.ng had reported that the social media critic, Oba Solomon had made a video amid report that N180 million was missing from the funds donated to VDM's NGO.

The activist had cried out about the missing money and shared his plan as police stepped into the case to assist him.

In the clip, Oba Solomon was dancing as he sang that it was a fraudster that was directing and leading thieves. He was dancing to the melodious tune as fans also joined him to take a swipe at Verydarkman in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng