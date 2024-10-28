Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said electricity would be restored to the 17 northern states within five days.

The northern part of the country had suffered blackouts due to the vandalisation of the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line, which is the major line that supplied electricity to the north.

Adelabu said FG will restore electricity to the north within 5 days Photo credit: Adebayo Adelabu

Source: Getty Images

Adelabi assured that the transmission line would be repaired within three to five days because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the security operatives to provide security for those who are to fix it.

Adelabu said this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, On Monday, October 28, Vanguard reports.

“Mr. President has instructed the National Security Adviser (NSA), the chief of defence staff, the chief of Army staff, Chief of Air Staff, to provide the required security for the people that will fix the demolished line.

“With the provision of full security, the TCN staff will have the confidence, together with the contractors, to go to the field and fix it.

“So, I’m just appealing to our northern brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, to bear with us that very soon, the light will be restored, and we must all collectively protect our national grid to avoid further vandalisation,”

Tinubu breaks silence on blackout in the north

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu took major steps in addressing the weak blackout in the northern parts of the country.

The presidency disclosed that Tinubu had directed the minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, and the NSA Nuhu Ribadu.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, disclosed that Tinubu is worried about the state of vandalism and deliberate destruction of power infrastructure in the north

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng